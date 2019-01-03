European Union’s new support to Education, Rural Development and Democratic Institutions in Pakistan with 115 million euros grants funding

Financing Agreements were signed with the Federal Ministry of Finance for a 100 million Euros today and an additional 15 million Euros will be committed by the end of the year.

Islamabad, 28 December 2018: The European Union is supporting Pakistan in its inclusive, sustainable and democratic development with new grant funding. Financing Agreements were signed with the Federal Ministry of Finance for a 100 million Euros today and an additional 15 million Euros will be committed by the end of the year.

50 million Euros will support the education in Pakistan, a key sector in a country where millions children do not have access to quality education yet. The 'Development through Enhanced Education Programme (DEEP)' is a five-year programme aiming at contributing to the universal access to quality education in the province of Sindh, enabling young people to progress and engage in productive employment or higher/vocational education. DEEP will contribute to tackle issues such as higher enrolment rate, reduction of drop out and better quality education in a context of persistent demographic pressure.

Another 50 million Euros will be spent on economic development in rural Balochistan and Sindh provinces. The programme Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) is a six-year programme that aims to contribute to the reduction of poverty through development of rural SMEs thereby creating inclusive employment and income opportunities in the rural areas of Pakistan with a specific focus on women.

15 million Euros are dedicated to support parliamentary democracy in Pakistan especially in the frame of the 18th amendment of the Constitution. This programme will be complementing the on-going EU assistance to the Provincial Assemblies and the recently completed EU assistance to the Federal Parliament.

Speaking during the signing ceremony H.E. Jean-François Cautain, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, said "I would like to thank all stakeholders, especially the Economic Affairs Division, who have been providing support for the preparation of this new funding. I am sure that this new grant coming from the European Union’s taxpayers will positively contribute to the betterment of many citizens of Pakistan by improving access to quality education, developing rural economy and strengthening parliamentary democracy".

For more information please contact:

For DEEP: Mr. Siddique Bhatti - siddique.bhatti@eeas.europa.eu

For GRASP: Roshan Ara - roshan.ara@eeas.europa.eu

For Support to Parliamentary Development: Ms. Elisa Tesselli - elisa.tesselli@eeas.europa.eu.

EU Delegation: http://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/pakistan

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/EUDelPakistan

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/European-Union-in-Pakistan/269745043207452