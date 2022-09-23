Estimated damage to houses in flood affected districts and existing population density in Pakistan, as of 17 september 2022

OVERVIEW

Severe monsoon weather since mid-June 2022 has affected up to 33 million people in the country. As of 6 September 2022, 81 districts have been officially declared as “calamity-hit” and 40 districts declared as “flood-affected”. Among 81 districts declared calamity, 32 districts are located in Balochistan Province, 23 districts are located in Sindh Province, 17 districts are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, 6 districts are located in Gilgit Baltistan Province, and 3 districts are located in Punjab Province.

The cumulative impact of the floods from 14 June to 6 September shows a record of 1,343 fatalities and 12,720 injured. A total of 6,579 km of roads, 246 bridges and almost 1.7 million houses have been damaged. Additionally, 177,265 people have been rescued and 633,997 people are living in relief camps while many more are temporarily displaced and being hosted by other households.

At present, the total number of people temporarily displaced due to the floods is still unknown. However, the map on the left depicts the overlay of estimated damage to houses in districts affected by flood and existing population density in those affected areas.

Information in this dashboard is based on secondary data sources that are publicly available such as reports from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan, census data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, settlement data from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, flood water data from UNOSAT and data on damage to houses from OCHA’s Flood Response Plan.