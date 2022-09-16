Emergency Grant Aid in response to the Flood Disaster in Pakistan

On September 16, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of USD 7 million to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster that have occurred in Pakistan since mid-June.

This Emergency Grand Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities for those seriously affected by the flood disaster in different parts of Pakistan through multiple international organizations in areas such as food, shelter and non-food items, health and medical care, as well as water and sanitation. The Government of Japan, in coordination with countries concerned and international organizations, will make its utmost efforts for the earliest recovery of the affected areas.

(Reference) Implementing agencies, areas of assistance, disbursement amount

World Food Programme (WFP): Food [USD 2.5 million]

International Organization for Migration (IOM): Shelter/Non-Food Items [USD 1.5 million]

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF): Water/Sanitation/Hygiene (WASH) [USD 1 million]

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): Protection, Non-Food Items [USD 1 million]

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC): Health/Medical Care [USD 1 million]