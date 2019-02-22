Emergency declared in two districts of Balochistan after heavy rainfall

QUETTA: The government on Thursday has declared emergency in Makran and Lasbela districts of Balochistan after heavy rainfall and flooding in rivers and nullahs.

While talking to media, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela confirmed that two dead bodies have been found in Hub while four others swept away by the floodwater are still missing in the district.

According to media reports, the floodwater entered in various populated areas after flooding in seasonal rivers and drains in Bela and Uthal districts. The emergency workers have shifted around 70 people to safe places after flooding.

The downpour continued in Awaran district of Balochistan and the relief workers were facing difficulties to access the area after disruption of the communication links, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan said.

The heavy rainfall has also damaged Mallar Band in Awaran, the deputy commissioner of the district said.