Emergency Assistance to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Response to the Flood Disaster

On August 29, upon the request of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (Tents and Plastic Sheets) through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Pakistan, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Pakistan to support the people affected by the flood disaster.

[Reference]

The flood disaster that has continued to occur due to heavy rain in different parts of Pakistan since mid-June has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives and significant physical damage. According to the Government of Pakistan, as of August 27, 1,033 people died, 498,442 people evacuated, and 5,773,063 people were affected.