24 Feb 2019

Efforts on to rescue people from Balochistan’s flood-hit areas

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 24 Feb 2019 View Original

Saleem Shahid | Abdul Wahid Shahwani

QUETTA / KHUZDAR: Personnel of the army and the local administration are making hectic efforts to rescue people who are stranded due to floodwaters in over two dozen villages in Lak­hra area of Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

Heavy rains lashed Lasbela district a few days ago, causing flash floods in several areas of the district.

Lasbela Deputy Commis­sioner Shabbir Mengal told Dawn on Saturday that thousands of people, including women and children, were stranded as five- to six-foot-high floodwaters were standing in these areas for three days.

He said food and other relief goods were being dropped in these areas through helicopters.

He said around 40,000 people were badly affected by the flood in these areas of the district. He said the local government with the help of the army and other forces was making all-out efforts to provide relief goods, including food items, drinking water and tents, to the affected people.

Mr Mengal said a rescue operation continued in the affected areas and it would take two more days to shift these people to safe places.

In Uthal and Bela areas of the district, army helicopters continued rescue operations and shifted affected people to safe places.

Official sources said that over 300 people had been evacuated from flood-hit areas of Uthal and Bela.

Officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that an initial survey had suggested that over 600 families were affected by the recent flash flood in these areas. According to the survey, hundreds of mud houses were damaged and hundreds of heads of cattle drowned and were washed away in the flood.

They said six people were reportedly killed in Lasbela district. They were washed away in the flash flood in different areas of Bela and Uthal. Five people who were stranded in their flood-hit areas had been rescued by personnel of the local administration and the army.

The heavy rains and flash flood destroyed standing crops of wheat and tomato and fruit orchards in Lasbela district. “Standing crops on thousands of acres were completely destroyed causing a loss of millions of rupees to local growers,” the deputy commissioner told Dawn.

Agriculture, road infrastructure, communication system and other facilities were also badly affected by flash floods in Lasbela district. “We are giving priority to save the life of people stranded in flood-hit areas,” he said.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.