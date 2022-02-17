Economic & Social Rights Report: Pakistan

SUMMARY

How can the European Union (EU) better contribute to building an enabling environment for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Pakistan? How can the EU support the progressive realization of Economic and Social Rights - that is to say, Freedom of Association and the Right to Organise, Decent Work and the Right to Social Protection for all - in connection with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the EU Action Plan on Democracy and Human Rights in the country?

Developed by Solidar Suisse Hong Kong and by the Labour Education Foundation in Pakistan, the following report identifies challenges and opportunities for the EU to boost its actions for the progressive realisation of Economic and Social Rights in the country and to enhance its partnership with Civil Society Organisations.