The economic consequences of undernutrition in Pakistan: An assessment of losses

By Jack Bagriansky, WFP consultant, author and main contributor

Executive Summary

As undernutrition increases morbidity and mortality, it also retards physical and cognitive growth, diminishes learning capacity and school performance, and leads to lower adult productivity. However, the tragic visible conditions that mark undernutrition represent only “the tip of the iceberg.” The predominant burden emerges from widespread invisible forms of undernutrition, which are characterized by a handful of biological, anthropometric and other nutrition indicators. A consensus of scientific literature has established concrete risks to survival and health, as well as deficits in child development, school performance and adult earnings:

Poor nutrition status among pregnant women raises the risk of poor birth outcomes and can double the risk of infant mortality.

Poor anthropometric indicators, along with vitamin and mineral deficiencies and suboptimal breastfeeding behaviors, can lead to a 15-fold increase in mortality risk.

Childhood stunting and deficiencies in iron and iodine hamper cognitive development, school achievement and adult productivity by 2.5-19.8 percent.

Adult anemia reduces work performance in manual labor in the areas of agriculture, industry and construction by 5-17 percent, depending on the physical demands of the job.

When different forms of undernutrition are highly prevalent, individual risks and deficits can aggregate and result in a substantial burden on national economic growth. Two recent national surveys, the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2011 and the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS) 2013, found widespread undernutrition throughout Pakistan. A summary of 15 indicators measured through these surveys reveals that there are more than 110 million individual cases of undernutrition in Pakistan, including more than half of adult women and possibly 97 percent of children.

Indicator by indicator, each case of undernutrition brings concrete and quantifiable values for risks and deficits. The “coefficients of risk” are then applied to national prevalence, along with demographic, health, economic and labor statistics, to project the magnitude of reduction of the national economic activity that is associated with the undernutrition status quo.

Computer modeling undertaken for the 15 indicators of undernutrition mentioned above indicates that the economic consequences emerging from the current prevalence and risk factors for poor nutritional status, as documented by the NNS (2011) and PDHS (2013), totals US$ 7.6 billion annually for Pakistan, which corresponds to nearly 3 percent of GDP. The cost of the status quo is measured via four pathways:

Maternal nutrition and breastfeeding behavior, along with child underweight, wasting and micronutrient deficiencies, are linked to approximately 177,000 deaths annually in Pakistan, which corresponds to more than one-third of all-child mortality. The lost future workforce is valued at US$ 2.24 billion per year.

Cognitive deficits derived from childhood stunting, anemia and iodine deficiency disorders will result in reduced future adult productivity, which is valued at a Net Present Value (NPV) of US$ 3.7 billion per year.

Projections indicate that anemia among adult men and women who are engaged in agriculture, industry and other manual labor will lower their economic output by US$ 657 million per year.

The cost of utilization of health care services due to zinc deficiencies, suboptimal breastfeeding and low birth weight is estimated at approximately US$ 1 billion annually.

Every year, with each cohort of newborns, the annual US$ 7.6 billion burden accumulates. Evidence from the global literature indicates that effective, affordable and feasible nutrition programs can achieve significant reductions in undernutrition. A full portfolio of nutrition interventions includes the development of long-term “nutrition-sensitive” interventions as well as a range of “nutrition-specific” interventions that lower the prevalence of many undernutrition indicators within several years. The very high “Cost of Doing Nothing” suggests that the economic – as well as human and social - returns of investment on nutrition programs will be substantial.

Investment to reduce the prevalence of undernutrition lays the foundation for the ambitious first pillar of Pakistan’s Vision 2025: “The first priority is to provide every citizen the ability to improve his/her choices and quality of life. This requires capitalizing upon and strengthening existing social capital, improving the human skill base of the population, and providing access to opportunities for advancement. It involves a rapid scaling-up of investments in education, health and social development.”