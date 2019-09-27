Earthquake in Pakistan – HI emergency teams on the ground

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan's Jhelum city in the province of Punjab Tuesday, Sept. 24, killing at least 38 people and injuring 646. Humanity & Inclusion plans to offer its expertise in post-earthquake response, and is currently evaluating of the needs of the more than 7,000 families affected.

Pakistan Authorities are addressing immediate emergency needs, distributing 570 tents, 1,000 blankets and 21 tons of food items. However many needs are still not covered, particularly for 500 severely injured people in need of trauma care and physical rehabilitation.

HI has been working alongside the government since the quake, and will carry out a specific needs assessment in Mirpur (Azad Jammu & Kashmir), on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Based on our experience in past emergencies, we expect that needs may include physical rehabilitation. “Following earthquakes, people who suffer from traumas, such as crushing, fractures and spinal injuries caused by collapsing buildings, need specific care," explains Mehdi Iken, Pakistan Country Director. "Our physical therapists regularly take over from surgeons in hospitals and provide post-operative care and rehabilitation sessions to limit the onset of disabling consequences of an injury.”

It's possible that Humanity & Inclusion will provide psychosocial support, and protection and inclusion services. The local team, which has worked in Pakistan since the 1980s, hopes to work with all actors to ensure that people with disabilities, and vulnerable groups have fair access to humanitarian assistance.