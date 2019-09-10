10 Sep 2019

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors jolted Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining areas on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the intensity of the tremors was recorded 5 on the Richter scale.

The Met office said that the epic-center of the earthquake was 12 kilometers below the ground. Tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Nakyal and other settlements nearby.

The earthquake originated in the border area between Kashmir and India. The tremors spread fear amongst locals, although no human or material damage was reported.

Earlier in February, earthquakes tremors were felt in northern Pakistani cities, including Lower Dir, Kohat, Mianwali, DI Khan, Sargodha, Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scare and its epicentre was the Hindukush Mountains in Afghanistan. No damage was reported from affected areas.

