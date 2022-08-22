Early Needs Identification (ENI): Balochistan's flood affected districts of Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Qila Saifullah and Nushki

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Early Needs Identification (ENI) exercise was jointly conducted by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Medical Emergency & Resilience Foundation (MERF) in four districts, i.e., Jhal Magsi, Lasbella, Qila Saifullah, and Nushki of Balochistan province. The ENI was carried out in the first week of August 2022, in which both the primary and secondary data was collected with the purpose to provide a quick overview of the humanitarian situation by identifying the immediate and evolving basic needs of vulnerable population dwelling in the flood affected areas of Balochistan. The ENI provides a base for developing a response plan for addressing the needs identified on the ground. For primary data collection around the most recent situations, a total of 40 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) were conducted with the local key informants (both men and women), representatives of NGOs/INGOs/UN agencies and government departments. The secondary data was collected from the national and provincial disaster management authorities and other humanitarian agencies. The data thus generated from the primary and secondary sources were triangulated to identify the priority needs of the target population and availability and access to basic services.

The current monsoon spell that started in the second week of July has caused widespread flooding and has led to extensive human and infrastructure damage across many parts of Pakistan. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’ Monsoon Situation Report on August 07 1, 571 people died and 922 got injured in the country. Around 49,991 houses were damaged (including 39,481 fully and 10,510 partially damaged). In addition to this around 2,813 KM road infrastructures vanished, 119 Bridges collapsed, many shops have been destructed and 25,000 animals died. Balochistan has been most adversely affected by the heavy rainfall in Pakistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan reported 166 Deaths and 62 severely injured. Around, 30,000 houses have been damaged. Moreover, 670 KM of road infrastructures vanished, 16 Bridges collapsed, 600 schools damaged and 23,013 livestock perished in the province. PDMA also reported that around 500,000 acres of crops were damaged in the province.

Furthermore, IRC’s ENI report findings help to understand the impact of floods on vulnerable groups including but not limited to women, adolescent girls, children and persons with disabilities. It also helps to identify health, protection, WASH, shelter/NFI and other basic needs of affected population in targeted districts/province. The IRC Pakistan through its local partners has been responding to the emergency needs of the people at the ground level since the onset of the emergency, and ENI will help to inform IRC’s flood response plan. Following are the ENI key findings.

Health: Overall, 30% to 40% respondents mentioned inaccessibility to health services (43% in Jhal Magsi, 40% in Lasbella, 35% in Qila Saifullah and 35% in Nushki). The remaining people access the nearest health care services including BHUs, RHCs, Civil Dispensaries, THQs and DHQs. While assessing the prevalence of major health concerns, Diarrhea, Skin Infections (scabies), Gastrointestinal illness and other diseases are reported as most prevailing diseases by the respondents. Furthermore, a significant increase was reported in diarrhea occurrence than usual reported highest percentage of the respondents (52%), followed by an increase in skin infections and Malaria with 37% responses for each, Cough (25%), High temperature (21%), dengue with 5% response rate. Besides this other increase was also reported in feces/stool worms and others.

WASH: Overall 71% of the respondents reported that affected communities don’t have access to sufficient and clean drinking water in the current situation. Regarding safe access of women and girls to toilets, 87% reported that women and girls don’t have safe latrine facilities while 13% have somehow safe toilet facilities for women and girls. Overall, 84% respondents reported that women and girls don’t have access to women and girls' specific hygiene supplies in the current situation. The respondents mentioned that due to the unavailability of hygiene supplies, people are facing difficulties in ensuring personal hygiene, particularly women, girls and persons with disabilities and older people.

Safety: The majority 60% of the respondents reported that in current situation members of community are not at all feeling safe, 30% ranked it not so safe, and 3% were of the view that community is feeling relatively safe while remaining were not aware of that. Respondents who reported not safe were further probed for the reason, half of those reported that they are having life threats due to continuous rain, 20% reported community conflicts, followed by risk of harassment with 5% response rate and violence with 3% responses.

Vulnerable groups: According to the ENI data, pregnant and lactating women are highly vulnerable as reported by 63% of respondents, followed by women and adolescent girls (reported by 55% respondents) children, persons with different abilities, persons with chronic illnesses and minority groups.

Protection: Overall, 65% respondents were of the view that protection concerns increased very significantly in current situation in the area, 9% reported significant increase while 13% said that protection-related concerns neither increased nor decreased but remained same in the current situation. The remaining 13% were not aware of that. The ENI found that the respondents pointed out several protection issues in the communities. Among these the top mostly reported issues are No access to information due to communication barriers, no access to other essential services, no access to health services, Psychosocial trauma, stress, and anxiety, Labor force / economic exploitation, and discrimination. Respondents were further asked to enlist the protection issues which affect women and girls in the community. Major protection issues reported, including lack of proper shelter facility and security in the area, no access to information and communication barriers faced by women, violence and/or abuse with the family or household, and Psychosocial trauma. Likewise, women and girls, and children are also a marginalized group and are exposed to protection-related issues. Further, there is a risk of increase in child labor accounted for 43% of responses (highest in Jhal Magsi), violence against children and no access to education accounted for 18% each (highest in Killa Saifullah), child abuse with 14% response rate (highest in Nushki).

Education: Around 38% respondents reported that government schools are available, followed by Madrassas (27%) and private schools. 9% respondents reported availability of any NGO-supported schools in the local communities. At the government level, respondents noted that 100% of school children are at home as after floods the schools are closed and currently the children are not going to school. Respondents who reported availability of education facilities in their area were further probed if children have access to and/or going to school after floods in their area. Overall, 72% confirmed access of children to school while remaining 28% said that children are not going to or have no access to available education facilities due to lack of remedial support at home or otherwise, damaged school buildings, limited schools in the area, far distance, child engagement in labor work, protections risks, debris in school building, limited enrollment capacity in available schools and sociocultural barriers.

Economic Wellbeing & Food Security: The stored food is wasted and also the livelihood is shattered, markets are closed or not fully functional and the families became highly vulnerable to food security and livelihood issues. Families are displaced due to damages to their homes and the crops are damaged/flooded away during this disastrous situation. 98% respondents reported that the affected people face problems in getting sufficient food and other basic needs for their families. The data show that the situation is almost same in all districts except Qilla Saifullah where 90% of respondents reported this issue. The field findings indicate regarding changes in total amount of food consumption since flood disaster, 68% reported that it has decreased, 5% reported that it has Early Need Assessment-Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Qila Saifullah and Nushki Districts-Balochistan increased while 28% reported that they don’t know about any such change. Overall, 61% of respondents reported that local markets are functional and somehow accessible to affected population. However, around 39% of respondents were of the view that local markets are not functional or accessible during these days. Negative coping mechanisms included selling of assets (reported by 43% respondents) followed by domestic violence (23%), and child labor (13%). Some other negative aspects were also reported including an increase in aggression among people.

Risk communication and community engagement: 70% respondents reported that they and their community don’t have information about the basic services available to them. The people are not aware of where to go and seek assistance in this disastrous situation. Respondents also preferred information regarding food assistance and disaster early warning so that they could have enough time for preparedness. Some of the respondents in all the districts were interested to get information on relief assistance, prevailing risks, their safety, and protection-related information. Below table indicates the rationale of preferred channels to receive the information.

Priority Needs: Cash support and Health were reported as topmost priority needs, followed by food, shelter, WASH, Education, Livelihood and NFIs. However, it was reported that different relief agencies have been engaged in food and shelter provision services. The gaps were found in health services provision and dire need for cash assistance. Majority of the respondents across the districts reported that there were serious problems in their communities because people don’t have enough income, money, and resources to live in the current situation. Overall, 61% of respondents reported that local markets are functional and somehow accessible to affected population. However, around 39% of respondents were of the view that local markets are not functional or accessible during these days.