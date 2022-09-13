Early Need Identification (ENI) Report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Districts - Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Tank and DI Khan (September 07 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Early Needs Identification (ENI) exercise was jointly conducted by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Pakistan Village Development program (PVDP), Environmental Protection Society (EPS) and Health Education and Development Society (HEADS) in five districts, i.e., Charsadda, Nowshera, Swat, Tank, DI Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Primary and secondary data were collected to provide a quick overview of the humanitarian situation and to identify the immediate needs of the flood-affected population. In addition, the ENI offers a base for developing a response plan for addressing the needs identified on the ground. For primary data collection, 87 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) were conducted with the local key informants (both men and women), representatives of NGOs/INGOs/UN agencies and government departments. The secondary data was collected from the national and provincial disaster management authorities and other humanitarian agencies. The data thus generated from the primary and secondary sources were triangulated to identify priority needs, availability, and access to the basic needs of the target population.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Situation Report issued on September 5th 2022, 1325 people died, and 12703 were injured in the country. Around 1,688,005 houses were damaged (including 559992 fully and 1128013 partially damaged) across the provinces. In addition, about 5735 KM of road infrastructure has vanished, 246 bridges have collapsed, many shops have been destroyed, and 750,481 animals have died. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has also been affected by heavy rainfall and resultant flooding. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP reported 289 deaths and 348 severely injured. Around 87,772 houses have been damaged. Moreover, 1,589 KM of road infrastructure has vanished, 84 bridges have collapsed, and 20,412 livestock perished in the province.

The IRC Pakistan, through its partners, has been responding to the flood emergency since the onset of the emergency. This ENI will help inform IRC’s flood emergency response plan. The key findings of this ENI are as follows:

Access to Information: Overall, 49% of the population does not have or limited access to information.

The situation was comparatively more critical in Nowshera and Swat districts. People like to receive information about weather/floods, followed by information related to relief assistance, safe spaces/camp establishment, access to health services, Cash assistance and clean drinking water.

Safety: With regards to safety, around 43% of the sampled respondents reported that in the current situation, they were not at all feeling safe or not so safe, 37% were of the view that the community was feeling relatively safe, while 18% reported that community was feeling safe in the current situation.

Availability of Basic Services: Overall, a low percentage of the population reported having access to essential services due to the flood. On average, 44% population have access to food and livelihood, 44% to health services, 35% to shelters/housing, followed by mobile networks (33%), women protection (32%), child protection (29%), WASH services (29%), and education (26%). While hygiene supplies, including MHM, information services, legal assistance and MHPSS were the least accessible services to the population.

Priority Needs: Food and shelter were reported as the topmost priority needs, followed by health services, cash assistance, water and sanitation, non-food items including menstrual hygiene, education, mental health and psychosocial support and medical supplies for livestock.

Vulnerable Groups: Pregnant and lactating women are highly vulnerable, as reported by 84% of respondents, followed by persons with disabilities, women and adolescent girls, persons with critical illness, persons with chronic disease and mental health issues, religious minority groups and children of age 5 to 17 years.

Shelter: Top two reported shelter types were damaged houses and tents. Similarly, respondents also mentioned homes, collective accommodations, improvised shelters made from salvaged construction materials and temporary or transitional shelters other than tents. The main concerns related to shelter were: lack of essential household items, unavailability of covers, inhabitable houses, overcrowded shelters, unavailability of repair/construction material and land issues.

Food and Livelihood: 48% of the respondents (highest in Nowshera and Tank) reported their accessibility to the markets was challenged. Similarly, 49% of community respondents reported that markets in their areas were functional because these markets were disconnected from the primary market.

Moreover, in some areas of district Tank, the markets were submerged under the flood water. In total, 33% of respondents said their markets do not have sufficient supplies of essential commodities. Besides this, 36% of the respondents shared that food item prices have increased and were no more affordable.

Immediate Needs: Overall, 57% of the respondents highlighted cash assistance as their immediate need, and 49% mentioned food items, followed by shelters and non-food items. Regarding rehabilitation and recovery, community respondents believed restoring livelihood sources, repairing houses/shelters, Health facilities, WASH services, and school infrastructure would be vital. Some respondents from district Tank also highlighted the need for disaster-resilient infrastructures in future interventions.

Health: Around 72 HFs have been damaged in five districts (2 in Charsadda, 1 in DI Khan, more than 60 in Nowshera, and 1 in district Swat). Around 80% to 90% of HFs in flood-affected areas were without basic medical supplies. Regarding the availability of services at facilities, 71% of respondents stated that the existing health facilities have been providing the required services. However, the KIIs with government staff informed that 66% of health facilities do not have the needed supplies. According to communities and health officials, the health services situation was worst in the DI Khan district. Skin infection and Diarrhea were the major health concerns, followed by hypertension, Malaria/Dengue, and maternal and child health issues. Likewise, other gastrointestinal problems and respiratory issues were also reported. Regarding the availability of pregnancy and childbirth-related services, only 20% of community and 32% of government/NGO respondents said the availability of these services. The community demanded the below immediate support w.r.t health in their areas. These include transportation support to access health facilities, adequate supplies of medicines, followed by trained staff and 24/7 emergency services.

WASH: According to the community key informants, 65% of people don’t have access to clean drinking water in their communities. Overall, 54% of people don’t have sufficient water, 51% of women and girls face difficulties accessing latrine facilities (significantly when houses are damaged and if people are displaced), and 52% of the population does not have access to basic hygiene supplies. In contrast, 42% Early Need Assessment- Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Tank and DI Khan Districts-Khyber Pakhtunkhwahave no access to toilet facilities. In addition, 76% of community respondents and 87% of Govt./NGO staff reported the need for WASH services and supplies.

Protection: Overall, 52% of respondents reported that people in their community felt distressed due to current crises in their area. Most of them (80%) reported property loss as the primary reason for distress in the community, 65% reported lack of access to essential services, followed by loss of livelihood sources (55%), loss of valuables (43%), safety issues (22%), the prevalence of violence (16%) and other reasons including lack of information, and harassment etc. Respondents (69%) reported significant protection issues were psychological trauma, stress, and anxiety. Similarly, 29% believed that women and girls have no access to information due to communication barriers, 27% reported a lack of security in the area, and 27% reported restricted access to health services. Likewise, women, girls, and children were rated as a marginalized group, and they were exposed to protection-related issues. These include no access to education, child labour, psychological trauma, and violence against children. Child abuse and child/forced marriages were also reported as protection issues. Overall, 19% of respondents believed that protection concerns increased significantly in the current situation in the area. Safe spaces for women, adolescent girls and children, shelters, access to information, provision of dignity kits or hygiene items and referrals to service providers were identified as priority needs.

Education: According to government respondents, around five schools in district Charsadda, 13 schools in Nowshera, and 2 in Swat have been used as shelters for displaced populations due to floods. Only 26% of the respondents (in districts Charsadda, Nowshera and Tank reported access of their children to education facilities, while the remaining 74% said no access of children to education facilities, or they were reported not going to schools due to floods. Critical barriers in accessing education facilities and reasons for not sending their children to school were damaged school buildings/debris, unavailability of WASH facilities, distance from schools, children's engagement in income generation activities, debris in school and prevalence of protection issues/risk in the way to school. Most respondents stated that school building repair/rehabilitation/debris clearing was their most immediate need.