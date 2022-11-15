Drowned: The Human Cost of Deadly Floods in Pakistan

Heavy rains and flooding between June and August 2022 have led to what the UN has termed an “unprecedented climate-induced disaster” in Pakistan, with deaths, injuries, large scale displacement, and a loss of livelihoods in the country. The flood waters are beginning to recede, and the medium to long term impact on people’s economic and social rights in Pakistan are becoming clearer.

As world leaders are meeting to discuss climate and economic cooperation at COP27 and the G20, justice and support for those living at the intersections of climate and economic crises in Pakistan must be at the top of the agenda. This statement is focussed on the human rights obligations of the international community, and in this context, Amnesty International is calling for increased international solidarity, particularly funding for immediate humanitarian assistance, climate adaptation, loss and damage, and debt relief, to address people’s urgent needs in Pakistan.

BACKGROUND

The rains and flooding have had a catastrophic impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. Around 33 million people have been affected.1 Over 1,600 people were killed and over 12,800 people were injured.2 About 7.9 million people have been internally displaced, and many are now living in relief camps and informal housing.3 Over 2 million houses have been damaged, as has a lot of public infrastructure. More than 1.1 million livestock have reportedly been killed, and 9.4 million acres of crop area in Pakistan was inundated in August, both of which have had grave consequences for agricultural productivity and people’s livelihoods.4 The floods have predominantly affected the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a total of 84 districts nationwide have been described as ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan. The floods illustrate the human cost of the climate crisis and make state obligations to respond to the immediate humanitarian needs in Pakistan and to the broader climate crisis more urgent.

While a major international, humanitarian response was mounted in response to the floods, the scale of funding gaps indicates that far from enough is being done. In October 2022, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) identified 20.6 million people to ‘be in need’ and “requested US$816 million to provide prioritised multi-sectoral aid and protection to 9.5 million people until 31 May 2023”.5 Individual agencies have highlighted funding gaps in their specific areas: For example the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reported a funding gap of 85%;6 and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)reported a funding gap of 94%.7 There is a danger that as more time passes, international attention on the floods may reduce, diluting international commitment to providing needed humanitarian funds to Pakistan and to taking the significant steps required to address the climate crisis.

Without adequate, coordinated action at the international level, it will be impossible for the lives, health and livelihoods of affected people in Pakistan – and wherever else climate disaster strikes - to be protected.