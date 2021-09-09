Drought Situation Report Pakistan Volume 1, Issue IV September 01, 2021

CURRENT SITUATION Rainfall reported for the month of August 2021 was moderate to heavy rainfall events at most places in AJK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Punjab while rest of the county received light to moderate rainfall comprising GB and isolated areas in Balochistan.

DROUGHT OUTLOOK Moderate to severe drought conditions are prevailing over NW areas of Balochistan and south east Sindh. Humanitarian partners may continue surveillance in these areas and plan DRM activities accordingly.

PRECIPITATION During the month of September 2021, normal precipitation is expected over the country. Increase in water availability in the upper Indus basin and chances of some GLOF events over the Glaciers are expected. Precipitation during the month of August 2021 was not good enough for most of the drought prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

TEMPERATURE The minimum temperature is expected to be around 25°C to 31°C in the start of September and drops down to degrees as per seasonal pattern during the end of specified period in Sindh and Balochistan. The maximum temperature would remain around 36°C to 40°C in these areas.

AGRICULTURE The Kharif Crops season varies by region, starting at the earliest July-August. Kharif crops are usually sown at the beginning of the first rains during the advent of the south-west monsoon season, and they are harvested at the end of monsoon season (October). Depending on the region, Sunflower is at the Maturity stage in Sindh. Sugercane is at the Tillering stage. Threshing of rape Mustard is completed.

MARKET SITUATION The market prices of essential food commodities generally remained stable during the last three months (May-July 2021), except for wheat flour which had a significant price increase in May compared to its price from the previous month. Moreover, live chicken also experienced significant price volatility during this period, however it is a usual phenomenon for poultry and products.

SUCCESS STORY (KS RELIEF) King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (Ksrelief) had distributed food bags in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority in Badswat valley, Ishkoman north of Ghizer, Astore and Diamer districts.

One thousand food bags were distributed among affected people. Each bag contained flour bag of 20kg, rice bag of 5 kg, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg of sugar, 5kg of Daal Channa, and 950 grams of black tea. The project benefited about 7,000 individual living in four totally cutoff villages i.e. Immit, Ishkoman, Mujawir and Tashnalote in district Ghizer, Diamer and Astore valleys of Gilgit Baltistan. The food bags were distributed by Hayat foundation teams in collaboration with NDMA under supervision of ksrelief.