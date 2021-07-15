Drought Situation Report Pakistan Volume 1, Issue III June 30, 2021

CURRENT SITUATION During the last week, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at different places of Sindh, whereas rainfall of light intensity is also reported from different districts in the Balochistan province. Overall, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the two provinces. The rainfall received during the past two weeks, brought some relief to the population of drought affected districts of Sindh but it is not going to last long.

DROUGHT OUTLOOK The current climatology and seasonal forecast suggests that drought conditions may exacerbate and affect the agriculture and live-stock in the vulnerable districts. Dry conditions will also cause water stress in some irrigated areas due to reduced water availability for crops.

PRECIPITATION As predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the country overall received below normal(-36.1%) rainfall during (Oct-20 to May-21). The main thrust was in Sindh (-64.5%) and Balochistan(-59.5%) and while it remained above normal during November throughout the country.

TEMPERATURE Gradual increase in temperature is expected in next two to three months which will negatively affect the agroclimatic conditions in Balochistan and Sindh.

AGRICULTURE Drought conditions may further affect the agriculture and live stocks in dought prone areas in Sindh and Balochistan. So, It is advised to all stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures for these districts.

MARKET SITUATION The market prices of essential food commodities generally remained stable during the last three months (March – May 2021), except for wheat flour which had a significant price increase in May.

Moreover, live chicken and eggs also had significant price volatility during this period, however, this is a usual phenomenon for poultry and products.

INTEGRATED FOOD SECURITY PHASE CLASSIFICATION (IPC)

Sindh and Balochistan are the two provinces in Pakistan with the high prevalence of food insecurity, malnutrition and pov- erty. In 2020, the population faced additional, multiple shocks including high food prices, locust outbreak and heavy monsoon rains/ flooding, all exacerbated by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the findings of the IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis, in total, around 3.82 million people (26% of the rural population analyzed in 19 districts in Sindh and Balochistan) are estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and Phase 4 (Emergency) in the current period (March-June)2021), which corresponds to the end of the lean season - beginning of the harvest season.