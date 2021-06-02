Drought Situation Report Pakistan Volume 1, Issue II May 31, 2021

CURRENT SITUATION Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries due to climate change. The Global Climate Risk Index (GCRI) has ranked Pakistan in the top 10 countries adversely affected by climate change. Due to La-Nina the climatic condition of Pakistan has adversely affected since October 2020.

DROUGHT OUTLOOK The current climatology and seasonal forecast suggests that drought conditions may exacerbate and affect the agriculture and live-stock in the vulnerable districts. Dry conditions will cause water stress in the cultivated lands/areas due to limited supply of irrigation water for crops.

PRECIPITATION As predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the country overall received below normal (-41.5%) rainfall during (Oct-20 to Mar-21). The main thrust was in Balochistan (-74.5%) and Sindh (-77.3%) while it remained above normal during November throughout the country.

TEMPERATURE Gradual increase in temperature is expected in next two to three months which will negatively affect the agro-climatic conditions in Balochistan and Sindh.

AGRICULTURE The continuous drier conditions in Balochistan and Sindh particularly, may increase the water requirements for the standing crops and orchards.

MARKET SITUATION The markets prices of essential food commodities generally remained stable during the first quarter of the year (Jan-March 2021), except for live chicken, eggs and Sugar which had price volatility.

INTEGRATED PHASE CLASSIFICATION (IPC)

Sindh and Balochistan are the two provinces in Pakistan with the high prevalence of food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty. In 2020, the population faced additional, multiple shocks including high food prices, locust outbreak and heavy monsoon rains/flooding, all exacerbated by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. FAO in collaboration with WFP and other IPC partners, both and non-government, at national and provincial levels conducted IPC acute food insecurity analysis for 19 districts of Sindh and Balochistan in March 2021.