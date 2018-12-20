20 Dec 2018

Drought-like conditions affect over half a million people in Balochistan

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

By Syed Ali Shah

In Balochistan, a drought-like situation has reportedly affected over half a million people and had a severe impact on the agriculture and livestock sectors, said Home Minister Saleem Ahmed Khosa.

Khosa, while addressing a press conference in Quetta on Wednesday, said around 109,000 families have reportedly been hit by a drought-like situation in 20 districts of the province.

"These statistics are based on reports given by the deputy commissioners of the 20 districts," the home minister added.

Chaghi, Noshki, Killa Abdullah, Awaran and other areas of Balochistan continue to suffer from drought-like situations. "Rainfall during the last one decade has reduced drastically," said the minister.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also presided over a meeting on Wednesday to review the rehabilitation and relief work. During the meeting, it was decided that emergency cells would be established on provincial and district levels to cope with the drought.

Officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also briefed the chief minister about the pace of current rehabilitation and relief efforts.

Earlier on Saturday, the opposition and treasury benches in Balochistan Assembly had expressed concern over growing drought in parts of the province and said that just sending a few trucks of relief goods by Provincial Disaster Management Authority [PDMA] would not resolve the problem and special measures were needed to help the people hit by the calamity.

The provincial lawmakers complained that the government was not taking them into confidence over the drought situation in the province.

BNP’s Sanaullah Baloch said only a few trucks of relief goods had been sent to drought-hit areas and in his own constituency only six trucks reached, but the aid was not enough even for 50 families.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.