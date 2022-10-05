Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (September 2022)

Highlights

During the month of September 2022, rainfall received across Pakistan is shown in Fig. 1. Normal to below normal rainfall reported from most of the places in Pakistan. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during September are shown in Table:1

Precipitation over most of the drought-prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan were normal to below normal but due to good rain in preceding months, soil moisture conditions are quite good.

The month of October is a transition period between the summer and winter weather systems. In general, October is considered as one of the driest month of the year. Days will be hotter and nights will be cooler compared to the last month.