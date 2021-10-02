Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (September 2021)

Highlights

• Moderate to Heavy rainfall events were reported for the month of September 2021 at most of the places in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Paktunkhawa, upper Punjab and Sindh while rest of the country received light to moderate rainfall comprising Gilgit Baltistan and isolated areas in Blochistan. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the month are shown in Table:1.

• During the month of October 2021, Near Normal precipitation is expected over the country. Temperature and humidity levels during October may favour the outbreak of Dengue Epidemic. In this regard, PMD has issued Dengue Alert-I for the concerned authorities (Annex-I).

• Precipitation during the month of September 2021 was good enough for most of the drought prone areas of Sindh while areas in Balochistan are still under moisture stress.

• Mild to Moderate Drought Conditions are prevailing over SW areas of Balochistan. The disaster management authorities may continue surveillance in these areas and plan DRM activities plan accordingly.