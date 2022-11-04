Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (October 2022)

Highlights

During the month of October 2022, rainfall received across Pakistan is shown in Fig. 1. Below normal rainfall reported from most of the places in Pakistan, while Rawalpindi, Sialkot in Punjab, Cherat, Kakul in KP, Kotl, Muzaffarabad & Garhi Dupatta in AJK received above normal rainfall. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan are shown in Table:1

Precipitation over most of the drought-prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan was below normal but due to good rain in preceding months moisture conditions became normal.

The month of November is normally a dry month and generally receive less rainfall, Northern parts of Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhawa may receive some precipitation due to westerly troughs passing across the area. Nights will be cooler than October.