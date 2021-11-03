Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (October 2021)

Highlights

Moderate to Heavy rainfall events were reported during the month of October 2021 at most of the places in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Paktunkhawa, upper Punjab while rest of the country received light to moderate rainfall comprising Gilgit Baltistan,

Sindh and isolated areas in Blochistan. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the month of October, 2021 are shown in Table:1.

During the month of November 2021, Near Normal precipitation is expected over the country. Normaly, November is a dry month over Pakistan. Northern parts of Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhawa may receive some precipitation due to westerly troughs passing across the area.

Precipitation during the month of October 2021 was good enough for most of the drought prone areas of Sindh, while areas in Balochistan are still under moisture stress.