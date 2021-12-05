Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (November 2021)

Highlights

Very Light rainfall events reported during the month of November 2021 at few places in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Paktunkhawa and upper Punjab while rest of the country received no rainfall during the period. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the month are shown in Table:1.

November 2021 rainfall was 94.4% below average for Pakistan as a whole. The worst deficient rainfall hit were the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh, which did not receive any rainfall during the whole month and both ranked as first-driest November on record.

Mild to Moderate Drought Conditions are prevailing over SW areas of Balochistan.The disaster management authorities may continue surveillance in these areas and plan DRM activities plan accordingly.