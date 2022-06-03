Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (May 2022)

Highlights

During the month of May 2022, Light to Moderate rainfall was reported from most of the Upper parts of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The recorded rainfall is shown in Figure 1. The chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during April 2022 are shown in Table:1.

Precipitation during April 2022 was received below normal especially over most of the drought-prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan thus made some areas under moisture stress.

Mild to Moderate Drought Conditions are prevailing over SW areas of Balochistan and Sindh. The disaster management authorities may continue surveillance in these areas and plan DRM activities accordingly.