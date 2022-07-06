Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (June 2022)

Highlights

Although rain during June, 2022 was remained above normal but due to below normal rains reported consecutively in previous months especially in the drought-prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan, some areas remained under moisture stress condition.

In June 2022, Moderate to Heavy rainfall reported from most of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The recorded rainfall is shown in Figure 1. The chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during June 2022 are shown in Table 1.

As per prediction of PMD, monsoon rainfalls are expected to be above normal over the central (Punjab) and southern parts (Sindh) of the country whereas slightly above normal rainfall is expected over remaining parts of the country.