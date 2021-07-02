Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (June 2021)

Highlights

Rainfall for the month of June 2021 was less than normal in the northern parts of the country while isolated areas in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan receive above normal rainfall and rest of the areas received below normal rainfall. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded are shown in Table 1.

During the month of July 2021, Near Normal precipitation is expected over the country. Rise in temperatures in high altitudes are likely to cause snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently the chances of increase in water availability in the Upper Indus basin and some GLOF events may occur over the Glaciers. Heat wave conditions may arise in major cities of Sindh and south Punjab during July, 2021.

Precipitation during the month of June 2021 was not good enough for most of the drought prone areas of Balochistan and Sindh.