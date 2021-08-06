Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (July 2021)

Highlights

Rainfall events reported for the month of July 2021 w ere remained Moderate to Heavy at most of the and upper Punjab places in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Paktunkhawa while rest of the country received light to moderate rainfall comprising Gilgit Baltistan and isolated areas in Sindh and Blochistan.The Chief amounts of recorded across Pakistan are shown in Table:1.

During the month of August monthly rainfall 2021, Near Normal precipitation is expected over the country. Rise in temperatures in high altitudes are likely to cause snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently the chances of increase in water availability in the Upper Indus some GLOF events over the Glaciers.

Precipitation during the basin and month of July 2021 contributed in easing drought intensity. However, still mild to moderate drought conditions prevail in of Balochistanand Sindh.