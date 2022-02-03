Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (January 2022)

Highlights

During the month of January 2022, rainfall reported is shown in Fig.1. Moderate to high amount of rainfall reported from most of the places in Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during January, 2022 is shown in Table:1

During the month of February 2022, Normal precipitation is expected over the country. Northern parts of the country, upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir may get good rainfall with snowfall over the mountains.

Precipitation during the month of January 2022 was good enough for most of the drought prone areas of Sindh while in Balochistan some areas are still under moisture stress.