Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (February 2022)

During the month of February 2022, Light to Moderate rainfall reported from most of the places in Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The above recorded rainfall is shown in Fig. 1. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during February, 2022 is shown in Table:1

Precipitation during the month of February 2022 was below normal but still fair enough for most of the drought prone areas of Sindh while in Balochistan some areas are still under moisture stress.

In the month of March 2022, normal to below normal rainfall/precipitation is expected over the country. Northern parts of the country including upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir may get one or two good rainfall spells with snowfall over the mountains.