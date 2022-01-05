Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (December 2021)

Highlights

Very Light to moderate rainfall events were reported during the month of December 2021 at most of the places in all the provinces of Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the month are shown in Table:1.

Precipitation during the month of December 2021 was not good enough for most of the drought prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan which are still under moisture stress.

During the month of January 2022, Normal precipitation is expected over the country, while Northern parts of the country, upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir may get slightly above normal rainfall with snowfall over the mountains. Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan is expected to receive slightly below normal rainfall.