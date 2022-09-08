Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (August 2022)

Highlights

During the month of August 2022, rainfall received across Pakistan is shown in Figure.1.

Above Normal rainfall reported from most of the places in Pakistan. While some stations received exceptional, above normal rains and causing floodings in those areas. The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during the month are shown in Table:1

Precipitation during August 2022 was above normal especially over most of the droughtprone areas of Sindh and Balochistan, due to which drought conditions have been terminated over there.

Overall, a tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September. Isolated heavy downpours can trigger flash flooding in areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP but the likelihood remains lower as per climatology of the forecast month.