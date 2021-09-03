Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (August 2021)

Highlights

Rainfall reported for the month of August 2021 was Moderate to Heavy rainfall events at most places in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Paktunkhawa and upper Punjab while rest of the country received light to moderate rainfall comprising Gilgit Baltistan and isolated areas in’ Blochistan.The Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan are shown in Table:1.

During the month of September2021, Near Normal precipitation is expected over the country. Increase in water availability in the Upper Indus basin and chances of some GLOF events over the Glaciers are expected.

Precipitation during the month of August 2021 was not good enough for most of the drought prone areas of Balochistanand Sindh.