Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (April 2022)

Highlights

In April 2022, Light to Moderate rainfall was reported from most of most of the Upper parts of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The recorded rainfall is shown in Figure 1. The chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan during April 2022 are shown in Table:1

Precipitation during April 2022 was below normal especially over most of the drought-prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan due to which some areas are still under moisture stress.

In May 2022, overall, a tendency for below- normal precipitation is predicted over most parts of the country. The dry period may increase the water demand for the standing crops and vegetables. The above- normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase the rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas which may enhance the river runoff water stress and ultimately may overcome the water stress in irrigated areas of the country.