Drought Bulletin of Pakistan (April 2021)

Highlights

National rainfall for the month of April 2021 was below normal (-29.4%) with large deficit over all six administrative regions; Sindh (-47.5%), Balochistan (-26.5%), GB (-31%), KP (25.8%), Punjab (-34.8%) € AJK (-29.4%). Chief amounts of monthly rainfall recorded across Pakistan are shown in Table:1.

During the month of May 2021, Near Normal precipitation is expected over the country. Rise in temperatures in high altitudes are likely to cause snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently the chances of increase in water availability in the Upper Indus basin and some GLOF events over the Glaciers. Heat wave conditions may arise in major cities of Sindh and south Punjab during May, 2021.

Precipitation during April 2021 was not good enough for drought prone areas of Balochistan and Sindh.