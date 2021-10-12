DRIVE Pakistan: Verification Exercise Update (September 2021)

OVERVIEW

The Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) is being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan – the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CCAR), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) – with the support of UNHCR.

DRIVE is verifying and updating the data of 1.43 million Afghan refugees who are Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders in Pakistan and issuing new PoR smartcards to all eligible refugees. The new smartcards have an initial validity period of two years.

DRIVE verifications are being carried out at 35 operational sites across Pakistan, supported by four mobile teams covering vulnerable groups and remote locations. A further 4-5 sites and several additional mobile teams are expected to commence later in the exercise.

At full capacity, DRIVE is able to interview some 14,000 individuals per day, six days per week