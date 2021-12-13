DRIVE Pakistan: Verification Exercise Update (November 2021)

OVERVIEW

The Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) is being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan - the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CCAR), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) - with the support of UNHCR.

DRIVE is verifying and updating the data of 1.43 million Afghan refugees who are Proof of Reg­istration (PoR) cardholders in Pakistan and issuing new PoR smartcards to all eligible refugees. The new smartcards have an initial validity period of two years. In addition, DRIVE is support­ing family unity by recording unregistered immediate family members of registered refugees.

During the implementation to date, DRIVE verifications have been carried out at 40 operation­al sites across Pakistan, supported by seven mobile teams covering vulnerable groups and numerous remote locations. At full capacity, DRIVE is able to interview more than 14,000 indi­viduals per day, six days per week.

PROGRESS

At the end of November, DRIVE has now verified or newly recorded more than 1.26m individuals and issued almost half a million new PoR smartcards. DRIVE teams have conducted interviews in 61 different locations across Pakistan. The implementation phase of DRIVE has one month remaining.

Within the overall total, DRIVE has now verified more than 950,000 previously registered PoR cardholders. If current trends continue, it appears likely that this number will reach an estimated 1m by the conclusion of implementation, indicating that a significant number of previously registered PoR cardholders are no longer present in Pakistan. While onward movements, voluntary return and other natural population changes over time will inevitably result in a reduction in the final number of registered PoR cardholders, an area of particular focus during the final weeks will be identifying and responding to the needs of any remaining eligible groups who might not yet participated in the exercise. In support of the above, public information messaging and engagement with the communities has been updated and strengthened during November. UNHCR field staff continue to systematically disseminate information among communities through various modalities, including meetings with elders and representatives, and via its network of outreach volunteers. The early December publication of a detailed FAQ document will provide further public information on the final stages of the exercise.

During November, new processes for review of pending applications for new registration of children (five years and under) of PoR cardholders have been agreed by all parties, maintaining full integrity safeguards while also providing for faster and more efficient processing. The new processes have now commenced and will seek to address a backlog of some 160,000 cases during December.

In addition to registered refugees, DRIVE has now recorded the information of more than 110,000 undocumented immediate family members of PoR cardholders. This information allows family connections to be considered in program planning and delivery and will inform the issuance of Family Information Certificates to those individuals following validation in 2022.