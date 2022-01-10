DRIVE Pakistan: Verification Exercise Update (December 2021)

OVERVIEW

The Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise (DRIVE) is being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan - the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (CCAR), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) - with the support of UNHCR.

DRIVE is verifying and updating the data of 1.43 million Afghan refugees who are Proof of Registration (PoR) cardholders in Pakistan and issuing new PoR smartcards to all eligible refu-gees. The new smartcards have an initial validity period of two years. In addition, DRIVE is supporting family unity by recording unregistered immediate family members of registered refugees.

Verifications have been carried out at 40 operational sites across Pakistan, supported by seven mobile teams covering vulnerable groups and numerous remote locations. At full capacity, DRIVE has been able to interview more than 14,000 individuals per day, six days per week.

PROGRESS

The implementation phase of DRIVE was successfully completed on 31 December 2021. The concluding phase will be undertaken in the first quarter of 2022, including evaluation, data cleanup and reporting. A limited grace period will also be offered in January and February, during which time any eligible applicants who were unable to participate during the implementation phase may still be processed.

Between 15 March and 31 December 2021, DRIVE interviewed almost 1.4m displaced Afghans living in Pakistan. Within this number, approx. 1.05m of the 1.43m previously registered refugee population were contacted and verified. Almost 200,000 children (under the age of five) of registered refugees have applied for registration, and approx. 130,000 unregistered nuclear family members have been recorded. Data gathered during DRIVE, including the eventual total figures, remains to be confirmed during the data cleanup and evaluation. Accordingly, all figures are provisional at this time.

Approximately 74 per cent of Afghan refugees who were issued a PoR card in 2015 participated in DRIVE. Onward movements, voluntary returns and other natural population changes over time will inevitably result in a reduction in the final number of registered PoR cardholders. This is consistent with previous exercises. In addition, there are indications to suggest that some Afghan refugees holding PoR cards may have travelled to Afghanistan temporarily and, due to a host of factors including COVID-19 restrictions and changed circumstances in Afghanistan, have been unable to return to Pakistan in time to participate in DRIVE before 31 December 2021.

More than 700,000 new PoR smartcards have been issued. The remaining cards will be printed and distributed in early 2022. All registered Afghan refugees aged 5 years and above receive their own individual new PoR smartcard. The new PoR smartcards have a two year validity period and bear the expiry date 30 June 2023. The cards share the same technological foundation as is used by the Government of Pakistan for its national identity cards (CNIC) for nationals, and are capable of enhancing the swift and secure access of refugees to identity verification and service provision. Unregistered nuclear family members recorded by DRIVE will not receive PoR smartcards, they will be issued a Family Information Certificate, a document that certifies the family relationship and contributes to protecting the unity of the family.