DRF Anticipatory Heatwave Response in Nawabshah - Situation Report (till 21 July 2022)

Donor: Start Network

Lead Agency: HelpAge International

Implementing Agency: Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP)

Project Duration: 05 July - 04 August 2022

District/Province/Country: Nawabshah, Sindh, Pakistan

Tehsil(s): Nawabshah, Qazi Ahmed, Sukkrun, Daur

Total Budget: GBP 36,000/-

Budget Expended till date: GBP 34,200/-

% of Total Budget Expended till date: 95%

Focal Person: Mr. Shahzado Khaskheli

Email: shahzado.khaskheli@helpagesa.org

The Response

With rising temperatures at the start of July 2022, the extreme weather conditions became a formidable challenge with increased risk of heatstroke for people residing in Nawabshah district of Sindh Province. The project entitled 'DRF Anticipatory Heatwave Response in Nawabshah' responded to community needs through Cooling Station Camps, Distribution of heatwave kits and mass media campaigns. Even after achieving the targets at the start of the project, Public Service Messages in local language (Sindhi) are constantly disseminated through IEC Material Radio and TV Channels to raise awareness. However, the weather temperature has witnessed a sharp decline this week with temperature dropping to 30°C lowering the risks associated to emergency heatwave situation in Nawabshah.

Distribution of Heatwave Prevention Kits

Total Target: 1,000

Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 1,000

Breakdown:

Nawabshah Union Council 1: 207

Nawabshah Union Council 8: 205

Qazi Ahmad: 244

Sukkrun: 193

Daur: 151

Media Campaign (Radio & Television)

Total Target: 300,000

Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 1,100,253

Public Service Messages in local language (Sindhi) were disseminated through IEC Material Radio and TV Channels. The messages brought a sharp focus on taking precautionary measures as well as treatment of heatwave strokes.

Cooling Station Camps

Total Target: 5,000

Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 9216

Breakdown:

Nawabshah Union Council 1: 1728

Nawabshah Union Council 8: 1528

Qazi Ahmad: 1548

Sukkrun: 2430

Daur: 2000