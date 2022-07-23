DRF Anticipatory Heatwave Response in Nawabshah - Situation Report (till 21 July 2022)

Donor: Start Network
Lead Agency: HelpAge International
Implementing Agency: Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP)
Project Duration: 05 July - 04 August 2022
District/Province/Country: Nawabshah, Sindh, Pakistan
Tehsil(s): Nawabshah, Qazi Ahmed, Sukkrun, Daur
Total Budget: GBP 36,000/-
Budget Expended till date: GBP 34,200/-
% of Total Budget Expended till date: 95%
Focal Person: Mr. Shahzado Khaskheli
Email: shahzado.khaskheli@helpagesa.org
The Response
With rising temperatures at the start of July 2022, the extreme weather conditions became a formidable challenge with increased risk of heatstroke for people residing in Nawabshah district of Sindh Province. The project entitled 'DRF Anticipatory Heatwave Response in Nawabshah' responded to community needs through Cooling Station Camps, Distribution of heatwave kits and mass media campaigns. Even after achieving the targets at the start of the project, Public Service Messages in local language (Sindhi) are constantly disseminated through IEC Material Radio and TV Channels to raise awareness. However, the weather temperature has witnessed a sharp decline this week with temperature dropping to 30°C lowering the risks associated to emergency heatwave situation in Nawabshah.
Distribution of Heatwave Prevention Kits
Total Target: 1,000
Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 1,000
Breakdown:
Nawabshah Union Council 1: 207
Nawabshah Union Council 8: 205
Qazi Ahmad: 244
Sukkrun: 193
Daur: 151
Media Campaign (Radio & Television)
Total Target: 300,000
Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 1,100,253
Public Service Messages in local language (Sindhi) were disseminated through IEC Material Radio and TV Channels. The messages brought a sharp focus on taking precautionary measures as well as treatment of heatwave strokes.
Cooling Station Camps
Total Target: 5,000
Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 9216
Breakdown:
Nawabshah Union Council 1: 1728
Nawabshah Union Council 8: 1528
Qazi Ahmad: 1548
Sukkrun: 2430
Daur: 2000