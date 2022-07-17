DRF Anticipatory Heatwave Response in Nawabshah - Situation Report (till 15 July 2022)

Donor: Start Network

Lead Agency: HelpAge International

Implementing Agency: Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP)

Project Duration: 05 July - 04 August 2022

District/Province/Country: Nawabshah, Sindh, Pakistan

Tehsil(s): Nawabshah, Qazi Ahmed, Sukkrun, Daur

Total Budget: GBP 36,000/-

Budget Expended till date: GBP 25,200/-

% of Total Budget Expended till date: 70%

Focal Person: Mr. Shahzado Khaskheli

Email: shahzado.khaskheli@helpagesa.org

The Response

Distribution of Heatwave Prevention Kits

Total Target: 1,000

Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 1,000

Breakdown:

Nawabshah Union Council 1: 207

Nawabshah Union Council 8: 205

Qazi Ahmad: 244

Sukkrun: 193

Daur: 151

Media Campaign (Radio & Television) Total Target: 300,000

Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 421,288

Public Service Messages in local language (Sindhi) were disseminated through IEC Material Radio and TV Channels. The messages brought a sharp focus on taking precautionary measures as well as treatment of heatwave strokes.

Cooling Station Camps

Total Target: 5,000

Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 7883

Breakdown:

Nawabshah Union Council 1: 1464

Nawabshah Union Council 8: 1339

Qazi Ahmad: 1343

Sukkrun: 2001

Daur: 1736