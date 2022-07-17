DRF Anticipatory Heatwave Response in Nawabshah - Situation Report (till 15 July 2022)

Donor: Start Network
Lead Agency: HelpAge International
Implementing Agency: Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP)
Project Duration: 05 July - 04 August 2022
District/Province/Country: Nawabshah, Sindh, Pakistan
Tehsil(s): Nawabshah, Qazi Ahmed, Sukkrun, Daur
Total Budget: GBP 36,000/-
Budget Expended till date: GBP 25,200/-
% of Total Budget Expended till date: 70%
Focal Person: Mr. Shahzado Khaskheli
Email: shahzado.khaskheli@helpagesa.org
The Response
Distribution of Heatwave Prevention Kits
Total Target: 1,000
Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 1,000
Breakdown:
Nawabshah Union Council 1: 207
Nawabshah Union Council 8: 205
Qazi Ahmad: 244
Sukkrun: 193
Daur: 151
Media Campaign (Radio & Television)
Total Target: 300,000
Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 421,288
Public Service Messages in local language (Sindhi) were disseminated through IEC Material Radio and TV Channels. The messages brought a sharp focus on taking precautionary measures as well as treatment of heatwave strokes.
Cooling Station Camps
Total Target: 5,000
Number of Beneficiaries reached till date: 7883
Breakdown:
Nawabshah Union Council 1: 1464
Nawabshah Union Council 8: 1339
Qazi Ahmad: 1343
Sukkrun: 2001
Daur: 1736