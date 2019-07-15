15 Jul 2019

Dozens Feared Dead Amid Flooding In Pakistani-Administered Kashmir

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original

At least 24 people are feared dead after flash flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on July 15, according to local officials.

"At least 24 people were swept away and have gone missing," said Saeedur Rehman Qureshi from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"We cannot declare the missing as dead at this point but have not found any of the missing persons so far," he added.

He said five people were injured.

Both Pakistan and India control parts of Kashmir, divided by Line of Control (LoC). Both countries lay claim to the entire valley.

The flash flood occurred in Leswa town of Neelam Valley, a popular tourist destination near the LoC, early on July 15. More than 100 houses were damaged while a mosque was swept away, Qureshi said.

"The army is assisting the local administration in the rescue and recovery mission," said Saqib Mumtaz, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

With reporting by dpa and dawn.com

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.