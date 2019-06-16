16 Jun 2019

Donor update: Pakistan: HIV outbreak in Sindh province (7 June 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 07 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (218.36 KB)

PEOPLE AFFECTED

26,041 people screened for HIV in Larkana district, Sindh province

751 people (2.9%) tested positive (604 children, 135 adults, 12 age unknown) between 25 April to 2 June

324 people (43.1%) currently being treated with Anti-Retroviral Treatment

URGENT NEEDS

• Anti-Retro Viral medicines

• Rapid HIV Diagnostic Kits (RDTs)

• Medicines for treatment of coinfections

• Strengthening infection prevention and control at health facilities

• Human resources & training for health workers

• Psychosocial support for families and communities

FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

US$ 1.055 million required immediately control the HIV outbreak, urgently treat patients who have tested positive, and prevent further transmission

CONTACTS

Dr Palitha Mahipala
Head of WHO Office, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92 51 9255183
Email: mahipalap@who.int

Dr Michael Lukwiya
Health Emergency Coordinator, WHO
Office, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92 51 9255184
Email: lukwiyam@who.int

Situation

Authorities announced the current outbreak of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Larkana, Sindh Province in Pakistan on 25 April 2019. On 1 June 2019, 251 people were screened for HIV, of which 9 people were found to be HIV positive. In total, 26,041 people have been screened for HIV since the beginning of the outbreak and 751 people have tested positive for HIV.

Of the 751 positive cases, only 324 (43%) are receiving Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) due to insufficient stocks in-country. Current stocks are enough to meet the needs of 240 children until 15 July 2019, of which 231 are already receiving treatment. This means that only 9 more children can be enrolled for treatment using available stocks, leaving many other children who have tested positive without treatment.

WHO guidelines on HIV treatment recommend a test-and-treat strategy. In this current outbreak, people with HIV stage III and IV are the targets for treatment. However, in some screening camps, WHO-recommended standards for testing are not being implemented due to unavailability of the recommended test kits.

Possible drivers of the outbreak seem to indicate unsafe practices of blood transfusion and re-use of injection needles and syringes, although this is being further investigated.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.