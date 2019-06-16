Donor update: Pakistan: HIV outbreak in Sindh province (7 June 2019)
PEOPLE AFFECTED
26,041 people screened for HIV in Larkana district, Sindh province
751 people (2.9%) tested positive (604 children, 135 adults, 12 age unknown) between 25 April to 2 June
324 people (43.1%) currently being treated with Anti-Retroviral Treatment
URGENT NEEDS
• Anti-Retro Viral medicines
• Rapid HIV Diagnostic Kits (RDTs)
• Medicines for treatment of coinfections
• Strengthening infection prevention and control at health facilities
• Human resources & training for health workers
• Psychosocial support for families and communities
FUNDING REQUIREMENTS
US$ 1.055 million required immediately control the HIV outbreak, urgently treat patients who have tested positive, and prevent further transmission
CONTACTS
Dr Palitha Mahipala
Head of WHO Office, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92 51 9255183
Email: mahipalap@who.int
Dr Michael Lukwiya
Health Emergency Coordinator, WHO
Office, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92 51 9255184
Email: lukwiyam@who.int
Situation
Authorities announced the current outbreak of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Larkana, Sindh Province in Pakistan on 25 April 2019. On 1 June 2019, 251 people were screened for HIV, of which 9 people were found to be HIV positive. In total, 26,041 people have been screened for HIV since the beginning of the outbreak and 751 people have tested positive for HIV.
Of the 751 positive cases, only 324 (43%) are receiving Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) due to insufficient stocks in-country. Current stocks are enough to meet the needs of 240 children until 15 July 2019, of which 231 are already receiving treatment. This means that only 9 more children can be enrolled for treatment using available stocks, leaving many other children who have tested positive without treatment.
WHO guidelines on HIV treatment recommend a test-and-treat strategy. In this current outbreak, people with HIV stage III and IV are the targets for treatment. However, in some screening camps, WHO-recommended standards for testing are not being implemented due to unavailability of the recommended test kits.
Possible drivers of the outbreak seem to indicate unsafe practices of blood transfusion and re-use of injection needles and syringes, although this is being further investigated.