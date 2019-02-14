Doctors issue health alert over XDR typhoid outbreak in Sindh

KARACHI: Expressing concern over the increasing number of extensively drug resistant (XDR) typhoid cases in Sindh, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has urged the general public to adopt basic hygiene practices to avoid infection and illness.

These precautionary measures include using only safe (boiled) water for drinking purposes, washing fruit, vegetables and utensils with boiled water, washing hands with soap before eating and after using toilet and avoiding eating out and using ice of an unknown source.

“People should avoid self-medication and visit only qualified doctors, in case medical assistance is requ­ired. Hakeem/homeopaths and other health providers should not prescribe an antibiotic medicine,” says a press release.

It refers to media reports according to which the outbreak of XDR typhoid has so far affected more than 8,000 people in Sindh with most cases being reported from Karachi, followed by Hyderabad, Sanghar and adjoining districts.

“The infection caused by bacterium Salmonella Typhi spreads through contaminated food and water. Its symptoms include high-grade fever, weakness, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, cough and loss of appetite,” the press release adds.

