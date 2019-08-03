DMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 033 (Period covered: 1300hrs 1 August 2019 - 1300hrs 2 August 2019)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Office

National Disaster Management Authority

Islamabad

excerpt

7. Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over Upper Catchments of all the major rivers alongwith Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur & Multan Divisions and East Balochistan. Wet spell is likely to decrease further. Last 24 hours significant rainfall recorded is attached as Annex B.

8. Weather / Flood Outlook from 31 July – 2 August 2019. Met office informed that monsoon currents presently active over lower parts of the country are expected to weaken during next 24 hours. However, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Wednesday (evening/night). A westerly wave is also likely to interact with monsoon currents on Thursday and Friday. Under the influence of this weather system:-

a. Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir from Wednesday (evening/night) to Friday.

b. Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Kohat,

Bannu, D.I. Khan, Zhob, D.G. Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during Thursday and Friday.

c. Note: Heavy falls may generate Flash Flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, D.G. Khan Divisions and Kashmir, while Urban Flooding in Peshawar,

Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions during Thursday and Friday. Possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period.

9. Flood Warning / Alert. Met office informed according to the latest Hydro-Meteorological prevailing conditions, Moderate to strong Monsoon currents interacting with westerly wave are affecting the Upper Catchments of all the major Rivers alongwith Upper Catchments of river Kabul and associated Nullahs / Tributaries. Under the influence of this weather system, rivers situation during next 72-hours is likely to remain as under:-a. Medium to High level flows are expected in the River Jhelum & Chenab and Medium Level flows are also expected in River Kabul and Indus.

b. Medium to High level flows are expected in the Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi along with Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division.

c. Urban Flooding is also likely in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore & Sargodha Divisions.