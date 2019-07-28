DMA Monsoon 2019 Daily Situation Report No. 027 (Period covered: 1300hrs 26 July 2019 - 1300hrs 27 July 2019)

Government of Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Office

National Disaster Management Authority

Islamabad

Weather Forecast. Scattered thunderstorm / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over the Upper Catchments of all the Major Rivers alongwith Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, East Balochistan and D.G. Khan Division. Isolated thunderstorm / rain is expected over Sindh alongwith Multan & Bahawalpur Divisions. Rainfall activity is likely to start over Sindh. Last 24 hours significant rainfall is attached as Annex B. Weather / Flood Outlook from 25 – 27 July 2019 (Alert). PMD forecast for next 24 hours predicts. “Widespread thunderstorms / rain of moderate to heavy intensity with very heavy falls at scattered places is likely over the Upper Catchments of all Major Rivers along with Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sahiwal Divisions. Scattered thunderstorms / rain with isolated heavy falls is expected over East Balochistan and D.G. Khan Divisions”. High to Exceptionally High Flood is likely in River Jhelum at Mangla Upstream, High to Very High Flood is likely in River Chenab while Medium to High Flood in Rivers Indus and Kabul. Medium to High Flood is likely in River Ravi at Jassar along with Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division. Furthermore, Nullahs / Tributaries of all Rivers including Balochistan may also reach Medium to High Flood. Flood Warning / Alert. Met office informed that monsoon currents presently active over upper parts of the country are expected to spread to central and southern parts of the country during next 24-48 hours. Meanwhile a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over Indian Rajasthan on Sunday. Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area (LPA) following weather is expected:-

a. Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi,

Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat and Makran divisions from Sunday to Tuesday.

b. Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated moderate to heavy falls) are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period.

c. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi,

Kalat and Makran divisions) on Monday & Tuesday.

d. Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Monday and Tuesday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob divisions during the period.