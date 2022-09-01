Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to launch Pakistan floods appeal

Thursday September 1, 2022

As floods devastate Pakistan, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is today (Thursday 1 September) launching an urgent appeal to help millions across the country who are in need of immediate help to survive.

One third of the country – an area the size of the UK – has been submerged, according to the government of Pakistan, with floods sweeping away entire communities and leaving more than a million homes destroyed or badly damaged. At least 1,100 people have already been killed and 6 million more are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance.

The DEC brings together 15 leading aid agencies at times of crisis overseas. Seven of its member charities, including Action Against Hunger, Islamic Relief and Save the Children, are already on the ground in Pakistan providing life-saving aid but say that funds are vital to reach more of those affected with food, clean drinking water and shelter. At least three more members are intending to respond either directly or through local partners.

Around 33 million people are affected overall – one in seven Pakistanis. Whole villages have been cut off, with rescuers struggling to reach them. Schools, roads, crops and livelihoods are gone and DEC charities say that time is critical with conditions expected to worsen as the rains continue.

The immediate focus of the relief effort is to save lives and provide temporary shelter and blankets to people who have lost their homes, clean water and sanitation to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, food and medical assistance.

Appeals will be broadcast on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky today (1 September) following the evening news.

DEC Chief Executive Saleh Saeed said: “Our priority right now is to help save and protect lives as waters continue to rise. The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction – crops have been swept away and livestock killed across huge swathes of the country, which means hunger will follow. DEC charities are doing all they can but donations from the British public will make a huge difference in enabling them to reach more people. We’re urging everyone to give whatever they can at what we appreciate is a difficult time for us all.”

Waseem Ahmad, CEO at DEC member agency Islamic Relief Worldwide: “I’ve seen how whole villages have been swept away and submerged. I saw miles of nothing but water, where just a few days ago there were entire communities and people’s homes. I’ve met so many families who fled for their lives just minutes before the floods arrived and they have lost absolutely everything they owned – their homes are destroyed, their livestock are dead and their crops are ruined. They don’t know how they will feed themselves and their children.”

About the DEC: The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. In these times of crisis, people in life-and-death situations need our help and our mission is to save, protect and rebuild lives through effective humanitarian response. The DEC’s 15 member charities are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief Worldwide, Oxfam GB, Plan International UK, Save the Children UK, Tearfund and World Vision UK.

Ten of the DEC’s 15 member charities are confirmed to be responding either directly or through trusted local partners and will receive funds from this appeal, with others currently assessing the situation. The ten members responding so far are Action Against Hunger, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Islamic Relief, Save the Children UK and Tearfund.

