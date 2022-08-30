Devasting Floods In Pakistan

Historic floods and deadly landslides have ravaged large parts of Pakistan, leaving millions of people facing vulnerability.

Over a thousand people have died, and over 3 million people have been displaced from their homes as a result of extreme flooding which has destroyed homes, crops, livelihoods and key infrastructure in Pakistan.

"We have already deployed staff to the affected regions, and our teams are working around the clock to support the communities facing this crisis," says Relief International Chief Executive Officer, Ann Koontz.

RI is currently providing food and water, as well as emergency healthcare services to those in need in three regions of the country.

We are also conducting needs assessments in coordination with other humanitarian actors and the government in the region to determine other ways we can support those affected.

Priority needs include food, potable water, temporary shelter, hygiene kits, medical supplies, and protection services.

"Relief International's work in Pakistan has never been more critical, and we are committed to supporting the communities we work with through this intensely difficult period," says Relief International Country Director, Ishfaq Anwar.

With over 30 million people affected nation-wide, your support can help us provide emergency support to families pushed to the edge of despair.