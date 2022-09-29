Devastation in Pakistan: CBM Provides Relief to Flood Victims

Monsoon floods devastated large parts of Pakistan. CBM visited Matiari district, Sindh, to meet the flood-affected communities and participate in the emergency response.

As the flood situation in Pakistan worsens, CBM is working with the government and partners to support existing and new flood victims in Pakistan. CBM committed a total of € 250,000 for immediate response. Around 3,000 households, including families of persons with disabilities, are receiving cash donations to meet their immediate needs.

"Persons with disabilities and their families have been severely affected by the devastating flash floods caused by torrential monsoon rains across Pakistan. They are facing the destruction of their homes, public health facilities, water systems and schools, putting them at high risk of disease outbreaks," says Syed Shah, CBM Country Director for Pakistan.

With the support of our partners, we were able to respond quickly to the situation. CBM has also adapted existing projects with partners in line with the crisis and committed additional funds amounting to € 156,415.

With support from CBM, six of our local project partners in Pakistan have initiated relief activities in the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These include medical aid, temporary shelters, emergency relief items, distribution of assistive devices such as wheelchairs and glasses for persons with disabilities, and food.

Our team also set up medical and surgical eye camps in flood-affected areas in South Punjab.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mr Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, urged CBM to work with the ministry to realise common interests in the country by supporting new areas. Both parties reiterated their determination to further develop their cooperation for the protection and promotion of persons with disabilities. The ministry requested for eye screenings in various parts of the flood-affected areas to further support the health departments. He said that the Ministry of Human Rights is working on a plan to create awareness of inclusion and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

A crisis with no end in sight

Pakistan has been suffering from severe monsoon weather since June 2022. The worst came in August when severe flooding and landslides submerged half the country in floodwaters. The widespread flooding and landslides affected 33 million people in 80 of the country's 160 districts. Thousands were injured or killed. The floods forced hundreds of thousands more people into camps for displaced people after their homes were washed away. With one month left in the monsoon season, the numbers are expected to rise.

Pakistani authorities have warned that it could take up to six months for the deadly floods to recede in the country's hardest-hit areas.

CBM is mobilising resources to work with the government, the UN, and other non-governmental organisations to implement a comprehensive flood response plan through its local partners.