Devastating floods in Pakistan

UNICEF is on the ground working with partners to help children and families.

Torrential monsoon rains have triggered flash floods across Pakistan, leaving more than 6 million people, including 3 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance.

More than 1,000 people have been killed. Homes, public health facilities, water systems and schools have been destroyed or damaged. The risk of disease is high.

UNICEF is responding with the Government and partners to help children and families access water and sanitation, nutrition, health, education and protection. We need your urgent support to help save lives.

Children's lives at risk

Many of the hardest-hit districts are amongst the most vulnerable in Pakistan, where children already suffer from high rates of malnutrition, and poor access to water and sanitation.

Most of the affected districts have damaged public health facilities with all medicines destroyed, while many health workers have been displaced from their homes. The risk of waterborne diseases is high, including cholera.

Help save and protect children in Pakistan

UNICEF is providing life-saving medical equipment, essential medicines, vaccines and safe delivery kits for people who have lost their homes and now live out in the open.

In these difficult times, your support can save lives. Your contribution can help UNICEF reach more children and families with critical, urgent and life-saving supplies.

UNICEF in emergencies

UNICEF is on the ground before, during, and after emergencies, working to reach children and families with lifesaving aid and long-term assistance. At the onset of an emergency – whether it’s a conflict or a natural disaster – UNICEF is capable of delivering pre-positioned life-saving supplies within 72 hours from a network of supply hubs around the world. Pre-positioned supplies are essential items that are ready to be deployed from strategic locations at any moment, to bring timely relief to an emergency anywhere in the world.

But the work does not stop at delivery. UNICEF works with partners to ensure assistance continues to have a positive impact in the long term, so that children can hope to enjoy healthy lives and fulfill their dreams.

In emergencies, children suffer first, and most

When a sudden onset emergency such as an earthquake or hurricane strikes, it's children who suffer first and suffer most. As well as the immediate, devastating impacts – loss of life, destruction of homes and communities – the chaos of an emergency can threaten access to food, shelter and social support. Children and mothers are often cut off from basic and essential care, including life-saving medicines and supplies. The risk of malnutrition soars. Shattered infrastructure means families can lose access to adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities, leaving children even more susceptible to water-borne diseases. The destruction of schools means children can lose safety and routine. Without access to education, they risk losing their futures.

Read more about UNICEF’s work in emergencies and its latest humanitarian appeal to support conflict- and disaster-affected children with access to water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health and protection services.