Detail Needs Assessment Flood Emergency – Sindh (22nd Oct 2022)

Monsoon rains and the subsequent flash-floods, hill-torrents and riverine floods wreaked tremendous devastations in Pakistan. It has impacted the whole fabric of life, involving remarkable human-losses, colossal damages to HHs’ shelters, destruction to infrastructure, damages to agriculture, horticulture, livestock, income sources, drinking water sources, sanitation facilities and HHs’ commodities. It forced the provincial governments to announce flood-emergency and the Govt. of Pakistan to call an appeal for global humanitarian assistance.

Islamic Relief Pakistan has a rich history of pioneering the humanitarian services, prompted the emergency responses; primarily in three affected provinces including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh. To have the informed response and scale of interventions, the Rapid Need Assessment (RNA) was initially conducted and it is followed by the current study of Detail Need Assessment (DNA) while focusing on phases of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Mix methodology was adopted comprising of the qualitative and quantitative techniques through conducting KIIs with activists, departments, personnel of NGOs and INGOs, community based FGDs, coupled with field-based Physical observations. The daily updates of PDMA-Sindh, Sindh Govt daily alerts on flood 2022 and NDMA Sitrep are immensely consulted as main sources of secondary data besides the data from district administration.

However, it is worth mentioning that the effort is not the one with all the perfect and final representation of the assessed areas because of the smart and slim nature of activity and its stringent timelines. Nonetheless, it is assumed a wonderful and a value added piece of endeavor in the current quest of existing data and information for exploring substantial evidences which may signify the core prevailing issues, challenges, causes and solutions.

Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) has profound feelings of reverence and vehement venerations for the utmost support of different Govt. departments and the respondents of assessed communities. Earnest gratitude is extended to Br. Sajid Ayub Jadoon (MEAL Manager) for his technical guidance; and the field teams of Islamic Relief, deputed in the assessed districts under the special supervision of Br Dawood (MEAL officer AJK). We feel overwhelmed to the senior management of Islamic Relief for their insightful contribution and technical inputs at all stages of assessment. I am affirmative that this document will be helpful in contributing a distinctive value addition to the existing data and information in the perturbed situation of emergency.