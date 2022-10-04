Detail Needs Assessment Flood Emergency – KP (25th Sep 2022)

1. Executive Summary

Excessive and sporadic rains for almost twelve days since 17th Aug till 28th Aug 2022, continued in Kalam valley of Swat and Kumrat valley of Dir-Upper. Kalam and Kumrat have been the tourist resorts of the region and the sites, from where the mammoth hill-torrents and riverine floods emerged due to consecutive cloud bursts. It pushed the exodus of millions of population to elevated places and safer regions without shelter under the open sky. In plane districts like Charsadda, Nowshehra, Tank and DI Khan, the level of flood water reached to 2.5 meter and houses were found swamped under water.

The monsoons rains and floods from June to August 2022 in Pakistan has affected over 33 million people. Eighty one (81) districts have been declared 'calamity hit across the country. As per the NDMA data of 17th Sep 2022, the rains and floods catastrophes claimed 1545 deaths, 12860 human-injuries, 778560 fully damaged HHs (FDs) and 1144787 partially damaged HHs (PDs), thus total damaged HHs have been 1943978. The livestock losses as reported are 943909.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, seventeen (17) districts are calamity hit, around 4350490 population is directly affected, leaving 306 human losses (Male-149 (49%), Female-41 (13%), and Children-116 (38%)), 369 human injuries (Male-156, Female-79, and Children-134), 21328 livestock losses and 91463 HHs damages, in which 37525 HHs are Fully-damaged (FD) and 53938 HHs are Partially damaged (PD). Moreover, 1,575 KM of road infrastructure has been inundated, 107 bridges collapsed, and 21,328 livestock have been reportedly perished in the floods. The devastations to agriculture includes rice 16822 htr, maize 9011 htr, fodder crops 3988 htr, vegetables 9011 htr, fruits & horticulture 4945 htr and agri-land as 107220 htr.

IRP conducted the Detail Needs Assessment (DNA) in six most affected districts that include district Swat, Dir-Upper, Charsadda, Nowshehra, Tank and district D.I Khan. The floods caused 107 deaths (Swat-34, Dir Upper-16, Charsadda-1, Nowshehra-3, Tank-3 and D.I Khan-51), 147 injuries (Swat-28, Dir Upper-10, Charsadda-7, Nowshehra-8, Tank-9 and D.I Khan-85) and 91793 HHs damages (Swat-2268, Dir Upper-994, Charsadda-2806, Nowshehra-6410, Tank-3980 and D.I Khan-75335).

Major sources of livelihood affected including agriculture (62%), Livestock (28%), Labour (47%), Pvt. Jobs (41%) and shop-keeping (25%), tourism (26%), fisheries (22%) and remittances (22%) respectively. Drinking water sources have been damaged on wider scale that include HH HPs (78%), HH water-bores (62%), open dug-wells (23%) and Spring water/DWSS (61%); moreover the availability of safe/clean drinking water has been a major challenge. Water (80%) from drinking water sources in district Charsadda, Nowshehra, Tank and DI Khan is found enormously contaminated with foul smell, odour and bad taste. Destruction of HHs sanitation facilities (latrines), sanitation channels has caused contamination of drinking water sources and created environmental contamination. Hygiene and MHM are the critical issues. Water borne diseases include diarrhea (24%), scabies (20%), Eyes infection (14%), body-pain & malaria (12%) cholera (8%), hepatitis (4) and Dengue (6%).