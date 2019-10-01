01 Oct 2019

Dengue virus diagnosed in 16,000 people across Pakistan

Report
from Frontier Post
Published on 28 Sep 2019 View Original

ISLAMABAD: The dengue pandemic has raised serious concerns across the country with thousands affected, 690 reportedly diagnosed with the virus in the last 24 hours.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources privy to the information claimed that so far, more than 16011 people across Pakistan have been diagnosed with the dangerous mosquito-borne disease with the number escalating by the thousands with each passing day.

Sindh has as yet detected the virus in 2904 individuals, mostly from the urban populace of Karachi.

Balochistan has recorded 2777 cases throughout the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 3412 people infected by the virus.

Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital has recorded 3475 patients who have fallen ill to the virus.

Places apt for dengue to breed and multiply to be determined and cracked down against, owners of the places to be penalised under the ‘dengue act’.

The action was taken earlier in the day in areas of sector G-11, I-8, and sector 9 of the capital.

Frontier Post:
© Copyright The Frontier Post

